ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces. Authorities said some passengers were injured.

Television footage shows serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. Passengers were being evacuated through the cracks. NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported. Transportation Ministry says there were 177 passengers on board but no one has been killed.

NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured. Flights were being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport

The ministry says the accident was the result of a “rough landing.”