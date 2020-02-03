MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says it has closed airspace around Madrid’s international airport after drones were reported in the area.

The Transport Ministry said in a tweet Monday that the airspace around the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport has been closed and advised people to check with the airport’s authorities for further developments.

Enaire, Spain´s air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area.

The private news agency Europa Press cited Enaire as saying that two pilots had said they had seen some drones near the airport, which is located just east of the city center.

It said Enaire immediately activated a special procedure to halt landings and takeoffs, and diverting flights to other airports.