FOSTORIA — Multiple individuals have been implicated in the theft of several area automobiles, according to the Fostoria Police Division.

Police have also recovered vehicles that have been stolen over the past several weeks in and outside of Fostoria.

The suspected individuals range from 12 to 17 years old, with charges forwarded to the prosecutor’s office at the completion of interviews and processing of the evidence.

Every stolen automobile had the keys inside the vehicle or the ignition, police said in a press release.

“We would also like to remind everyone to never leave your keys in the ignition. That would have easily prevented these thefts.”