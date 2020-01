LINDA WOODLAND / the Review Times

Cassie Baker hands a drive-thru customer an almond milk, cake-batter flavored frozen yogurt cone during J.B. Twisters’ opening day Wednesday. Despite being a cool, damp, rainy day, a steady stream of customers kept the ice cream shop busy serving ice cream, flurries, milkshakes, soups, sandwiches and other novelty treats. J.B. Twisters, 335 W. Lytle St., is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.