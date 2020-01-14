By Brandon Addeo and Patrick Pfanner

news@sanduskyregister.com

PORT CLINTON — It appears evidence may have been recovered from a home near the Harley Dilly residence late Monday.

Dilly, 14, hasn’t been seen since he left for Port Clinton High School on Dec. 20. Police have initiated several searches for the boy.

Port Clinton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation blocked off a home in the 500 block of Fulton St. Monday and appeared to take photos inside the building. Several streets leading to the home were also closed.

A crowd of a few dozen people gathered at the scene and started a candlelight vigil.

“We are searching an unoccupied residence,” Port Clinton police Chief Rob Hickman said in a news release sent to the Sandusky Register at 8:24 p.m. Monday. “At this time, Harley Dilly is still missing.”

The reward for information on Dilly’s whereabouts is more than $18,000. Dilly was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

• Gender: Male

• Age: 14

• Race/Ethnicity: White

• Height: 4’9″

• Weight: 100 lbs

• Hair color: Brown

• Eye color: Green