Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• Alejandro Santiago Navarro, 23, Fostoria, came on station to turn himself in on an active warrant.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for tags following a traffic stop at East Center and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued citations for speed and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Plaza Drive. The male, Phillip Scott Williams, no information provided, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Seneca County.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment and gave the driver two weeks to fix it.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at South Poplar Street and Atha Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation for failure to signal 100 feet from the intersection following a traffic stop at West South and South Union streets. A passenger was arrested on warrants out of Tiffin and items were confiscated from the vehicle. Other charges were pending.

• Officer issued a citation for equipment following a traffic stop at South Union and West Tiffin streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant came on station regarding a complaint she made in early January on the theft of her wallet from her West Fremont Street residence. She advised the wallet had been returned but several items were missing, including a credit card, a bank card, food stamp card, gift cards, gas cards and cash.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Dispatch received an open 911 call with a child on the phone. Dispatch stayed on the line and spoke to the father who stated the child got a hold of the phone and everything was OK.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her Broadway Street neighbor as her light had been on for more than 24 hours but there was no answer at the door. Officer spoke with the subject’s daughter who stated she was fine but in the hospital.

• Officer was out with a broken-down semi at North Countyline and West North streets.

• Officer was out with a vehicle with its hazards on near West Lytle and South Wood streets; assistance was rendered.

• Officers conducted building checks on West Zeller Road, Township Road 217, Independence Avenue, South Union Street, South Poplar Street, Plaza Drive, Perrysburg Road.

• An anonymous caller reported a truck parked in front of a South Poplar Street location with an open door. Officer left a message with the owner.

Sunday:

• An East Sixth Street caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile who took off on foot. Caller requested officer be on the look out but did not wish to pursue unruly charges at the time.

• Complainant reported several juveniles were setting off firecrackers and bottle rockets on South Main Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• A Beier Drive caller requested an officer regarding a female harassing her.

• Caller reported a suicidal female near North Countyline Street and Plaza Drive; stated the subject threatened to walk out in front of a semi. Subject was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

• A College Avenue driver requested to speak with an officer regarding her ex-husband harassing her.

• Alarm company advised of a burglar alarm activation on East Tiffin Street. Officer noted the building was secure.

• Caller reported an open window at an abandoned Union Court house. Officers secured the residence.