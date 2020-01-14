MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Almar Garcia, 3, matches his cut-out number 3 with images of 3’s in a book held by youth department head Tara Bahnsen Monday morning during Preschool Prep at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The new program offers youngsters a variety of ways to learn different material in preparation for preschool. Monday’s event focused on numbers 1-5. Garcia had the opportunity to learn and practice his numbers by drawing them on a board, painting them during an art craft, reading about them in books, matching cut-out numbers to their same numbers in a book or on a board, counting out pompoms, completing a workbook and more. Next month’s Preschool Prep, slated for 10 a.m. Feb. 10, will focus on colors. For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.