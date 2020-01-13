Fostoria City Schools’ students stepped into a new era Monday morning as they entered the doors of the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building.

The brightness of the new building, buoyed by the allowance of plenty of natural light to enter through windows, was a topic of conversation Sunday as visitors attended an open house.

The gathering included music played by the Redmen Pride Band, remarks from Sprang, State Rep. William Reineke and Mayor Eric Keckler and the presentation of a symbolic key to Principal Drew Bauman from Matt Hibner of the Garmann Miller and Associates architectural firm.

Tiffin City Schools recently opened the boutique called Pay It Forward, which is to help district families and community members in need.

The store is located in the newly renovated garage of the Administration Building, 244 S. Monroe St.

The Pay It Forward program is to provide clothing and household necessities for individuals in need. This was developed in partnership with the Tiffin-Seneca United Way and funded through grants — in the amount of $25,000 — from National Machinery and the Tiffin Charitable Foundation.

Old Fort High School freshman Hayden Tarris of Bettsville won the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division individual championship at Cedar Lanes in Sandusky. His 672 series, which included games of 201, 243 and 228, led both the Bay and Lake Divisions.

Also in the SBC Bay Division tournament, Lakota freshman Maya Lesher finished fourth in the girls competition.

Local organizations are working together to spruce up a parcel of downtown.

Fostoria’s Tree & Beautification Committee has been awarded a $12,000 grant from the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation Fund to develop a parkette in the grassy lot at the corner of Main and North streets. The project will be a collaboration between the committee, the Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria and the Fostoria Garden Club. Officials have said they’re not ready to release details just yet, however, they stated there are “a lot of really cool ideas” surrounding the project.

One such plan includes the establishment of an outdoor sculpture in the parkette. An $18,000 grant from the Mennel Milling Community Improvement Fund will allow the city to purchase the “Creatures of the Sky Arch” sculpture, currently located near the corner of Main and Tiffin streets. The sculpture, which is part of the 2019-20 Midwest Sculpture Initiative exhibit, will become a permanent addition to the new parkette in 2020.

s