Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• In a transferred call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a female reported another vehicle struck hers but she did not now wish to pursue charges.

Saturday:

• A hit-skip accident was reported at a Leonard Street address.

Friday:

• The fire division reported a vehicle in a ditch on Independence Avenue.

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested at Sandusky and Buckley streets on a warrant and taken to Seneca County Jail.

Saturday:

• Officers assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with an arrest for driving under the influence and a DUI-related warrant from Seneca County.

Friday:

• A male was arrested and subsequently bonded out at the station after a traffic stop at North Countyline and Summit streets. The driver was cited for an equipment violation.

• A male was arrested on a warrant at Perry and West High streets.

citations

Sunday:

• A warning for plates was issued at South Poplar and East Lytle streets.

• A warning for equipment was issued on East Lytle Street.

Saturday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

• A warning for equipment was issued at North Poplar and McDougal streets.

Friday:

• A warning for speeding was issued at East North and North Main streets.

• A warning for a stop-sign violation was issued at East Clark and South Poplar streets.

• A warning for registration was issued on East Tiffin Street.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• An officer was requested for standby as property was retrieved from a Miller Avenue address. Both parties were advised of options and not to speak to one another again.

• An unwanted female was reported at a Lynn Street address. The call was canceled shortly thereafter with the female having left.

• No contact was made on a follow-up stop at an East Jackson Street address.

• No contact was made on an attempt to serve a warrant at a Beier Drive address.

• Building checks were done on Perrysburg Road, West Lytle Street, West Zeller Road, East Center Street, East Lytle Street, Township Road 217, South Union Street, South Poplar Street and Independence Avenue.

• An East Jones Street caller complained of noise in the area. An officer did not hear loud music.

• An officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a search at Eco and Beier drives.

Saturday:

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Perrysburg Road address.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Sandusky Street address.

• The owner of property on South Poplar Street said a residence should be vacant, but a male left through the front door. The case is under investigation.

• An employee of an East Lytle Street business requested the owner of a vehicle in the parking lot be told to move the vehicle.

• A Davoli Street resident at the station reported a scam. The complainant was advised of options.

• Subjects were warned for trespassing at a West Zeller Road address on two separate occasions..

• An officer attended to a male at South Main and East South streets.

• Officers spoke to a female and juvenile at an East Jones Road address after a 911 call. Everything was found to be fine.

• An officer conducted a walk-through of a North Countyline Street business.

• Building checks were done on West Lytle Street, North Countyline Street, East Center Street, Independence Avenue, West Fourth Street, Township Road 217, South Poplar Street, Park Avenue, H.L. Ford Drive, East Lytle Street, Van Buren Street and Plaza Drive.

• Park checks were done on South Union Street, Perrysburg Road and Independence Avenue.

• A false alarm was received from a North Union Street address.

• A welfare check was requested at an East Lytle Street address. An officer was unable to locate.

• A West Jones Street caller reported a loose dog. An officer was unable to locate.

• A disturbance was reported at an East Center Street address. A subject said witness statements would be taken to the station the next day.

• A Woodward Avenue caller reported his residence being entered and property being damaged.

• A Barcelona Drive caller requested an officer for the removal of ammunition. Items were removed and discarded.

• A Peeler Drive caller reported a male and a female arguing. Officers were unable to make contact.

• A caller reported a disturbance between a male and a female walking along North Vine Street. The argument was verbal.

Friday:

• Building checks were done on South Union Street and North Countyline Street

• A physical altercation between a male and a female was reported at a North Countyline Street address, with the female departing on foot. The door was not answered and no problems were heard at the address.

• An officer attempting to serve a warrant at a Walnut Street address instructed the subject’s mother to have him contact the officer in a timely manner.

• A caller reported her ATM card was stuck in the machine at a North Countyline Street address.

• A North Poplar Street caller reported the father of her children was not allowing them to go with her for a court-ordered visitation. An officer advised of options.

• A North Town Street caller reported her son was sent for visitation with her with no shoes, clothes, coat or medication. The juvenile’s custodian later supplied those items.

• A security officer at the hospital reported a former patient making harassing phone calls to the hospital. Options were provided.

• A male on a bicycle was reported as jumping curbs and going in and out of traffic in the area of West High Street. Officers will BOLO.

• A subject appearing to be soliciting was reported on North Countyline Street. Officers advised the subject a permit was needed.

• An East Fremont Street resident reported he lost his keys the previous night when he slipped upon returning home. He believed the neighbor had the keys and would not return them. The neighbor denied having the keys. The complainant was advised of options and told to call the station if the keys were found.

• Officers responded to an EMS request at a Cory Street address in regard to an unresponsive male. The case is under investigation.

fire runs

Sunday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS at a Carrie Lane address.

Seneca County

arrests

Sunday:

• An adult was arrested at an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street after a caller said his daughter sent him a text asking for him to request a wellness check on her.

citations

Sunday:

• A warning for speeding was issued at South Ohio 587 and West Township Road 54.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at South Ohio 587 and West County Road 59.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A deputy attended to a disabled semi at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66. Help summoned by the driver arrived and the semi was started.

• A deputy executed a relay with Fostoria police to the Seneca County Jail.