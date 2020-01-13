Editor’s note: The following is a collaborative piece comprised of information from historical articles, books and photographs about the evolution of buildings within the Fostoria City Schools’ district. Most of the information can be found in the reference department at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library.

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

When Fostoria was formed in 1854 by the joining of Rome and Risdon, the town voted to erect a new two-story, four-room school house on a lot — donated by Charles W. Foster — near the corner of Main and Fremont streets. This free public school opened on the first Monday in January 1856.

In 1862, the school was divided into five departments: infant, primary, secondary, grammar and high school. Fostoria organized its school into a school district in 1863 under the general laws of Ohio.

In the following decade, a building program began the erection of eight buildings, named primarily for the streets on which they were located. These names were later changed to honor some of the poets who were well-known in American literature.

The buildings included: First Ward Building (1874); Central Building, also known as Union School (1877); Center Street Building (1889); Sandusky Street Building (1890); Columbus Avenue Building (1891); Union Street Building (1893); Crocker Street Building (1900); and Sixth Street Building (1908).

Central Building served as the district’s high school until 1909 when east and west wings were added and students in 7th and 8th grade joined the facility. In 1915, the structure received a remodel, replacing the center part with modern architecture, more resembling the newer wings.

These buildings stayed in use until about 1939, when a Public Works Administration grant and bond issue aided in the construction of four new elementary buildings.

Through this public school expansion, the district tore down the former Sandusky Street school and replaced it with Longfellow School; razed the former Columbus Avenue School and built Bryant School; erected new buildings Lowell School on Elm Street and Holmes School on North Grant Street; and revamped Field School (the former Sixth Street Building) and Whittier School (the former Crocker Street Building).

In addition, the Center Street Building was sold to the Knights of Columbus, who still occupy the space; and the Union Street Building was demolished and the lot sold for a family residence.

In 1950, a new athletic stadium, located off Town Street, was built.

In 1953, additions were completed to Longfellow, Holmes and Lowell schools. In 1954, Lowell was converted to a junior high school and Fostoria High School again housed grades 9-12.

Riley School was built on Walnut Street in 1955.

About 1964, the Fostoria Board of Education and administrative staff put together a brochure for community members in regards to building a new high school.

“We have over 1,000 boys and girls in our present high school, which was designed for only 750-800,” the brochure reads. “The academic section of our present building is over 50 years old and although structurally sound is not designed to meet the needs of a modern secondary school. We need a new high school not only to meet the needs of those pupils going on to college, but also for the 60% of our boys and girls who do not go on to college.”

A list of facts provided by the district indicated that the then Fostoria High School was overcrowded at an enrollment of 1,009 students; the high school was using two rooms at Lowell Junior High School, which was also filled to capacity and in need of the two rooms it was loaning to the high school; and the elementary schools were estimated to reach capacity within two years.

The proposed plan would include a new high school facility, the transformation of the current high school into a junior high school and the return of Lowell to an elementary building. In addition, the plan to purchase the land on the west side of town allowed the district room to build and expand without the purchase of expensive buildings.

The brochure also included floor plans for the first and second stories of the high school building as it sits today. The features included limited window area to permit complete heat and light control; a large cafeteria; a centrally located library; a kitchen adequate to prepare hot meals for all of the elementary school lunch rooms, which were without lunch room facilities; an auditorium to seat 1,200; trade skills classrooms; and more.

“In general the purpose of the new building is to plan adequately for the future so that there will be space and so that our building will not be obsolete in the foreseeable future,” the brochure states.

It goes on to explain how an extensive study of available sites — which needed to be some 30 to 40 acres — was recommended at the Kelley and Yonker properties on the west side of Fostoria, where the current facility is now. Cost was dependent upon the value of the home. For the average homeowner in the district, it was approximately $1 per month or “a loaf of bread a week.”

Board members urged citizens to “provide the means to put this plan into effect” by voting on bond issue in November 1964. The high school was built in 1970.

Lowell returned to an elementary school while the former high school was renamed Emerson Junior High School, housing junior high students.

Over the years:

Whittier School was torn down in 1975 and is now the location of the Fostoria Fire Division.

Bryant School closed and is now the site of Higher Ground Church.

The district built the former Fostoria Middle School (now known as Fostoria Elementary School) on H.L. Ford Drive next to the new high school building in 1994.

Holmes closed in 1994 and served as the Board of Education offices for a short period of time. The building was demolished in 2019.

Emerson and Lowell schools were torn down in 2005 as the city made plans for a 58,000-square-foot Kroger to replace the one at 342 Perry St.

Field School was closed in 2010 and demolished in 2011.

Longfellow and Riley schools were closed in 2019 and demolished in the same year as part of the district’s next big building project to put all students, grades preK-12, on one central campus.