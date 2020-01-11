Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• A male was arrested on a local warrant after a caller reported someone at a West Lytle Street urinated and was being disorderly.

citations

Thursday:

• Two subjects were warned for walking in the roadway at Buckley and East Jackson Street when a sidewalk was available.

• Warnings were issued on North Countyline Street for equipment and to acquire an Ohio driver’s license because she has been living in the state since April 2019.

• A warning for equipment was issued on North Main Street.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on North Countyline Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• A West Fremont Street caller reported her wallet was stolen several days ago and the female who took it is refusing to return it. She said she would stop at the station later to talk to an officer.

• A Findlay Street resident reported the theft of a gift card and cash.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A caller reported a vehicle traveling at a high speed and being driven erratically. The vehicle was stopped at Vickie Lane and West Tiffin Street. No signs of impairment were seen.

• A Myers Avenue resident reported a neighbor beating his dog. The neighbor was advised of the complaint. An officer checked the dogs, and they looked to be well. The neighbor was advised to be more cautious when handling the dogs.

• A female asked for an officer to remove an unwanted male from her East Crocker Street residence. She was advised of options.

• A North Countyline Street resident reported a neighbor playing music loudly. The neighbor agreed to lower the volume.

• An East Fremont Street caller requested an officer in regard to a disturbance between her husband and 16-year-old daughter.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Van Buren Street address.

• A caller reported being attacked on the back porch of his East Crocker Street residence by someone with a knife. He later admitted at the hospital to cutting himself on the forehead to try to get his ex-girlfriend’s attention.

• An officer took a dog to a Wood County school for a drug sniff.

• An officer attended to a possible verbal altercation in a vehicle at South Poplar and East Lytle streets. A female would not speak with the officer.

• An officer executed a relay to the Seneca County Jail with Findlay police.

• An officer attended to a motorist with vehicle trouble on Plaza Drive.

• A subject reported being assaulted at a Cherry Street address. The complainant said he did not wish to pursue charged and requested extra patrol in the area.

Thursday:

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at an East Lytle Street address.

• A subject who flagged down an officer was attended to at South Union and West Crocker streets.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle on Plaza Drive.

• An officer attended to a subject at South Main and East Tiffin streets, warned him for prior noise complaints and warned of being cited and/or arrested if problems continue.

• An officer assisted the Seneca County Humane Society with a dog complaint at a South Main Street address.

• A 911 caller said he hadn’t been trying to call 911. He advised that everything was fine.

Seneca County

accidents

Friday:

• A deputy attended to a vehicle stuck in a field on the 7100 block of West U.S. 224.

citations

Friday:

• A warning for speeding was issued at South Ohio 587 and West County Road 18.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• An alarm activation was reported at an address on the 8200 block of West U.S. 224. A check of the residence found that it was secure.

Thursday:

• Deputies attended to an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street after a callback of a 911 hangup call went to voicemail. A mother said she had a situation with her daughter under control.