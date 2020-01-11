BLANCHARD TOWNSHIP — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on U.S. 224 near County Road 5 in Putnam County.

According to the patrol, at approximately 7:13 a.m. a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Angela L. Schumaker, 39, of Ottawa, was traveling east on U.S. 224. A 2005 Dodge Ram, driven by Trevor J. Gerten, 16, of Leipsic, was westbound on U.S. 224, traveled left of center and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The Chevy came to rest on the south side of the roadway and the Dodge came to rest in the middle of the roadway. Moments later, a secondary crash occurred when a 2009 Freightliner driven by Richard D. Greene, 51, of Toledo, was traveling west on U.S. 224 and struck the Dodge. Gerten was still inside his vehicle when it was struck by the Freightliner.

Schumaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner.

Gerten was transported by Ottawa Fire and EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital for serious injuries.

All damage from the second crash was minimal, and Greene was not injured.

Schumaker and Greene were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Gerten was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to be a factor, and the accident remains under investigation.

As a result of the crash, the Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball game at Lima Bath that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

O-G is scheduled to play at Findlay tonight. The status of that game is yet to be determined.