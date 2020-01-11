By Jill Gosche

TIFFIN — A Tiffin man with a warrant was taken into custody early Friday morning after calling 911 and reporting he was suicidal Thursday evening.

Ray C. Moore, 39, was charged with drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstruction of official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Moore, who had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear following a furlough, called 911 and told dispatchers he knew police had him surrounded and that he wanted to say goodbye to his children, according to court records.

At that time, police did not have him surrounded. They did not know where he was before the call, court records state.

Officers responded to 397 S. Washington St.

Sgt. Jake DeMonte of Tiffin Police Department said Moore was hiding in a friend’s garage.

According to court records, Moore spoke with a negotiator, and he agreed several times to come out peacefully but didn’t. He told negotiators he had a handgun on his hip in a holster, they state.

Negotiations continued for about four and a half hours.

Officers used two gas munitions, and Moore came to the garage door, climbed under it and was taken into custody, court records state.

Moore was transported by a police officer to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital, was medically cleared and was taken to Seneca County Jail.

DeMonte said Moore had a holster, a bandolier of 22 long rifle rounds and a black axe head that looked like a firearm.

Nearby houses and an upstairs apartment were evacuated, according to court records.

DeMonte said no one was hurt, including Moore. Moore was under the influence of unknown drugs, he said.

Tiffin Fire Rescue Division, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont’s special response team assisted.

