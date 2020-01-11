By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

The area is under a flood watch today.

National Weather Service issued a flood watch from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. today.

According to the weather service, multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain had been expected Friday through today, and a risk for flooding was to develop as rain runs off into area waterways and drainage systems become overwhelmed.

Northwest Ohio could have scattered thunderstorms this evening.

That could lead to localized torrential rain and a risk of flash flooding, according to the weather service.

National Weather Service was predicting total rainfall through this evening at 2-3 inches.

Sandusky River at Tiffin was at 3.05 feet Friday afternoon.

National Weather Service was predicting it would reach 9.2 feet at 1 a.m. Monday. Action stage is 6 feet, minor flood stage is 9 feet, moderate flood stage is 10½ feet and major flood stage is 12 feet.

