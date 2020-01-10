By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEWTIMES

President Donald Trump was alternately self-congratulatory, flattering his Ohio audience, raging, farcically entertaining and mocking but always the populist in his first campaign rally of 2020 on Thursday in Toledo.

He touted his trade policies as benefiting workers and farmers.

“We will soon be replacing the disaster known as NAFTA with the incredible brand new USMCA, the historic victory for Ohio farmers, workers and manufacturers,” he said.

He said trade deals with South Korea and Japan will be spurring farmers to new production highs.

“Go buy larger tractors,” Trump said to farmers.

Many car companies are coming to Ohio, boosting job numbers in the state, the president said.

“You know that. Lot of (car makers) coming in. Lot of them have already been brought in. They’re coming in from Japan, they’re coming in from all over the world. This is where they want to be,” Trump said. “They want to be in the United States, that’s where the action is.”

Trump said he has been the difference maker for Ohio workers.

“I used to go around talking about how everyone’s leaving. They’re all leaving. A lot of you are victims of that leaving. These companies would leave, they’d go to Mexico. They’d go to Canada. They’d close up they’d buy from China. Now they’re all coming back. New ones, old ones they’re all coming back and many are coming right here to Ohio.”

“And just in case you didn’t know it, Ohio just had the best year economically in the history of your state,” he said.

His tough stand against the Paris Climate Agreement and support for the coal and steel industries have set him apart from other politicians and benefited Ohio, Trump said.

“For decades career politicians promised to protect the workers of Ohio and they went to Washington and voted for the same globalist policies that devastated your communities and shipped away your jobs. You know that better than anybody, Ohio does,” Trump said. “But the betrayal of Ohio workers and U.S. workers ended the day I took the oath of office, and you see that.”

He cited steel mills making huge investments in Ohio towns like Mingo Junction, Lorain, Cuyahoga Heights, Marion.

“The industry was dead. Now it’s vibrant,” he said. “After years of rebuilding other nations, we are finally rebuilding our nation. We are finally putting America first.”

That spurred a chant of “USA” from the thousands of supporters gathered.