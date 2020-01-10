Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• A two-vehicle, non-injury accident was reported in a Perry Street parking lot. A private-property accident report would be completed.

citations

Thursday:

• A citation was issued for failure to yield at a stop sign after a caller reported another vehicle struck hers at West Fremont and North Union streets and left the scene.

Wednesday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at North Countyline Street and Union Court.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at West Crocker Street and Myers Court.

• A warning for expired tags was issued on East Fremont Street.

• A warning for equipment was issued on East Lytle Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• An Independence Avenue resident reported at the station that someone had charged $631 to a credit card after he lost his wallet. The subject was given an identity-theft packet and advised to make a report in Findlay as well.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Damage was reported to a vehicle at a Lynn Street address. Under investigation.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a West Center Street address.

• A caller from a Stearns Road address reported she had not received a computer that was delivered the previous day. The computer was found in another place.

• A home visit was made at a Peeler Drive address. Contact was not made.

• A caller reported loud music at a South Main Street address. An officer was unable to make contact and did not hear music. The complainant later called and reported a male was stomping on the ceiling. The complainant held the phone out and dispatch could hear stomping. An officer was unable to make contact.

• A park check was made on Independence Avenue after hours. The area was vacant.

• An officer attended to two vehicles on South Poplar Street and advised drivers to move to a proper location.

• Building checks were done on East Lytle Street, West Lytle Street, North Countyline Street, Perrysburg Road, North Main Street and the intersection of Buckley and Thomas streets.

• An officer attended to a vehicle on Plaza Drive.

• An officer executed a relay of a male to the Hancock County Jail with Findlay police in Arcadia.

Wednesday:

• An accidental 911 call was received from an East Fourth Street address.

• Building checks were done on Buckley Street and Sandusky Street. .

• An after-hours park check was done on South Union Street.

• An after-hours reservoir check was done on Independence Avenue.

• An after-hours reservoir check was done on Township Road 217.

• A subject who said he was going to start fishing was advised of park hours during an after-hours reservoir check on West Zeller Road.

• A caller reported a disruptive female at a Sycamore Street address. The parties were separated, with an officer transporting the female.

• An officer executed an exchange of a female with Tiffin police in Bascom after a warning for equipment was issued on North Poplar Street.

• A caller reported being unable to get inside a Cleveland Street address, where an elderly male was on the floor. A funeral home took the body.

• A caller reported two loose dogs at a Nichols Street address.

• A caller reported a raised railroad tie at South Main and West Lytle streets. An officer reported the tie was loose but not causing issues.

• An elderly female with a walker was reported in the area of Christopher Drive and Columbus Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.

• An unwanted male was reported at a South Main Street address. The male left upon officers’ arrival.

• A 911 call was received from the area of South Poplar and East Eagle streets. Officers were unable to locate.

• A caller from a North Countyline Street address reported receiving harassing text messages. An officer advised of options.

• An officer was on portable at a Park Avenue address.

• A welfare check was requested on a male and a female sitting on the ground near Rock and North Union streets. An officer was unable to locate.

• A caller requested standby while collecting property at a Miller Avenue address. A female collected property and those present were warned for their behavior.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• A warning for speeding was issued at North U.S. 23 and West County Road 62.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A caller reported an erratic driver at West Ohio 18 and North Ohio 635.