Leaders in northwestern Ohio had a mixed reaction to President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally of 2020, held in Toledo’s Huntington Arena Thursday, with Republicans excited about his opening foray and Democrats “calling him out” for broken promises.

“President Trump’s bold vision has produced the most robust economy in recent memory. He has established a record of fighting for the people of Ohio and he has always put America first, and you could clearly see those in the arena appreciate that,” said 1st District Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), following the rally.

The 1st Senate District includes all of Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Putnam, Williams, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties; the southeastern corner of Fulton County; and northern sections of Auglaize and Logan counties.

McColley said with the enthusiasm shown by Trump’s supporters at the rally, “it would be easy for one to conclude that Trump will easily carry Ohio again in 2020.”

Thursday’s rally marks Trump’s 15th visit to the state as president. Securing Ohio’s 18 electoral votes will be important to Trump’s reelection plans. He won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016.

Events of the day got underway with the Ohio Democratic Party holding a press conference to “call out Trump’s broken promises,” with U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), a native of Toledo, releasing an open letter to Trump. She welcomed Trump to Toledo, but also handed him a laundry list of action he could take to serve Toledoans.

“I urge you to take substantive action. Amend your tax and budget bills to put America’s financial house in order. Don’t borrow our way to prosperity. Help us earn it. Reward the middle class. Negotiate enforceable trade agreements that actually put workers first,” said Kaptur. “Keep your promises to make health care affordable for everyone and lower the price of medicines. Keep your promise to introduce and pass a federal infrastructure jobs bill. Protect, don’t gut, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Call on Mitch McConnell to pass the Butch Lewis Act to save the pensions of 60,000 Ohioans. These all are achievable.”

In a new release issued Monday, the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), listed several ways Trump’s agenda has “betrayed” Toledoans.

Brown listed Trump’s attempts to cut funding for the Great Lake Restoration Initiative, which provides funds to keep Lake Erie healthy. Brown said a bipartisan group of lawmakers has pushed back against the cuts every year.

He said Trump also has threatened funding for Toledo’s 180th Fighter Wing. Brown said money to build a $15 million hangar for the 180th was nearly diverted for the border wall.

Brown said Trump is also picking “winners and losers” with distribution of $25 billion in aid meant to help farmers affected by “his turbulent trade agenda.”

“Farmers in Ohio are receiving $23.76 less per acre than farmers in Georgia and other southern states,” Brown said. “At a county level, the payment rate for Fulton County, one of the biggest agricultural producing counties in Ohio, was $67. Twenty-two counties in mostly southern states received the maximum payment rate of $150 per acre.”

He said Trump is also “handing out tax breaks to billionaires” at the expense of northwestern Ohio families.

“In October, the Washington Post reported that for the first time in history, U.S. billionaires paid a lower tax rate than the working class last year,” he said.

However, the Lucas County GOP called attempts by the Democrats to get their message out in advance of Trump’s rally a political stunt.

“Once again, the Democrats are focused on political stunts rather than addressing the real issues facing working families in Lucas County,” the party tweeted out Monday. “The do-nothing Democrats’ time would have been better spent discussing how they were going to pay for the trillion dollar promises of …” The tweet ends there.

