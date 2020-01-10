By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Being born into a bowling family rubbed off early on Hayden Tarris.

“Even before he could walk, he would attempt to push a ball down a bowling lane,” his mother, Justene, said. “He grew up out at Seneca Lanes in Fostoria.”

Now a freshman at Old Fort High School, Hayden has spread his wings to bowling establishments near and far and experienced quite a bit of success.

Eventually, he wants to take his skills to Professional Bowlers Association Tour.

“That is definitely my goal,” he said. “That is my ultimate goal, I would say.”

The Bettsville resident’s most recent major achievement was winning the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division individual championship at Cedar Lanes in Sandusky. His 672 series, which included games of 201, 243 and 228, led both the Bay and Lake Divisions.

“That was definitely one of my goals for this season, for sure,” he said.

Also in the SBC Bay Division tournament, Lakota freshman Maya Lesher finished fourth in the girls competition.

By this season, Tarris had already progressed as a bowler to the point where he was traveling around the country with his mom and great uncle, Randy Butler, to face the best competition.

“We’ve been to Myrtle Beach, Detroit, New Jersey, Texas twice,” Justene Tarris said.

Through his participation in other events, Hayden has qualified to compete in the Junior Gold National Tournament, both as an individual and with a team.

Butler has been there the whole way, including his becoming the coach of Old Fort’s first venture into having a varsity bowling program. Butler and Justene Tarris in previous years have coached Old Fort’s junior high program, but the school system raised the bar a notch this year.

“(Hayden) and the principal (Erica Cobb) are actually the ones who put the Old Fort High School bowling team together,” Justene Tarris said. “They worked from start to finish on trying to get it together and approved by the school board to actually have a team this year. He’s probably worked with her on that for the last two years.”

Said Hayden: “We definitely started this from the ground up. I want to thank Erica Cobb and Gregg Molyet and everybody else who made it possible. It really means a lot.”

Hayden credits his success to a simple formula.

“Practice. Practice. And practice,” he said. “This is like every other sport. You can’t practice enough.”

The American Bowling Congress has a program in which youngsters can win scholarship money to eventually use for college. Tarris eventually plans to study business in college and eventually open his own bowling establishment or research center.

But he is still a high school freshman, and he’d like to make his biggest splash at the end of the season by not only qualifying for the state tournament but perhaps win it.

“I think it would be incredible for a school in its very first year of getting a bowling team together and somebody on that team wins a state championship,” he said. “That would be amazing.”

And it would be yet another proud moment for Justene Tarris.

“I’m definitely a proud mom all the time, whether it’s how he’s doing in school with his grades or with bowling,” she said.