Wet.

That’s how area residents can expect to describe this upcoming weekend.

The National Weather Service reports rain will move in tonight, increasing in coverage and intensity through Saturday night. This prolonged event could bring 1-3 inches of rain to much of the area. Minor to moderate river flooding is possible along with flooding of smaller streams and creeks.

The forecast has trended further west with the heaviest rain. A break in the rain may occur Saturday afternoon and evening, which could produce even less rain, but then support strong damaging winds and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain will turn into a slight chance of snow come Sunday morning.

The weather service’s forecast predicted mostly sunny, then partly sunny and breezy, with a high of 46 degrees today; a 90-percent chance of rain Friday, with a high of 55 degrees; a 100-percent chance of rain, breezy and a high of 60 degrees Saturday; and a 30-percent chance of snow, then partly sunny and a high of 39 degrees Sunday.

For more information, visit weather.gov.