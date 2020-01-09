PORT CLINTON — The reward for information leading to a missing Port Clinton boy’s safe return climbed by more than $7,000 in one day.

The total reward in the case of Harley Dilly, 14, stands at more than $17,700, according to Port Clinton police.

Port Clinton police Chief Rob Hickman has not release any new information on the investigation into Harley’s disappearance. He went missing on Dec. 20.

Hickman did say Tuesday the search-and-rescue organization Texas Equusearch has been assisting his agency, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol conducted aerial searches for Harley. He did not specify where the aerial searches were being conducted.

“Please allow us to finish our aerial searches today, and then if you wish to assist with searching, please do,” Hickman wrote to the public online.

Hickman previously asked residents to not search for Harley until law enforcement completed their searches.

He told people who planned to search for Harley to not trespass on private property unless they have permission from the property owner.

Hickman also asked searchers to report anything suspicious to Port Clinton police by calling 419-734-3121.