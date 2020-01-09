Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a street sign at Summit and North Main streets had been ran over. Street department was notified.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for parks at night following a traffic stop on South Union Street.

• Officer issued a citation for fictitious plates following a traffic stop at South Main and East Fourth streets.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued citations following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street and confiscated the keys.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East South Street and Crocker Lane.

• Plates and registration were confiscated following a traffic stop on East High Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on West North Street; a male was detained and the vehicle and person were searched.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller reported two large dogs were running loose and barking on Nichols Street. Officer located the owner who got the dogs back inside with no problem; they advised somehow the back door opened and the dogs had gotten out.

• Officer conducted a follow up on North Town Street. Both parties were advised to behave and leave each other alone.

• Subject came on station to report behavioral issues with his son; advised the juvenile jumped out of his vehicle near the intersection of Tiffin and Poplar streets. Officer assisted father in getting the juvenile home.

• A local store reported finding a wallet with a Fostorian’s name on it. Officer was unable to make contact; left a message for the subject at their West Fremont Street home.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone stating he had received text messages from a female in town who sent suicidal statements and a photo of what appeared to be an arm with an abrasion on it. Officers were unable to obtain any useful information to identify the person or her whereabouts.

Tuesday:

• A South Main Street caller requested an officer for a disruptive male. Officer was unable to locate any loud music or male being disruptive.

• Complainant reported a dog was abandoned inside a South Main Street residence. The humane society was contacted.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding visitation with his child.

• Caller complained of a loose dog on South Main Street. Canine was impounded but then released to its owner.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Plaza Drive.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.

• Officer transported a female from a West Fourth Street location to the hospital.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Ohio 587.

• Deputy issued a warning for a passenger-side brake light out following a traffic stop at West County Road 18 and South U.S. 23.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Alarm company advised of an alarm activation on West Township Road 36. Deputy noted everything appeared to be secure.

• Complainant came on station to speak with a deputy.

Tuesday:

• Alarm company advised of an alarm activation at a West Township Road 36 address. Deputy noted everything appeared to be secure.