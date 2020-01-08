By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

A Toledo man has been served a five-count indictment in connection with a shooting death in Fostoria in October.

Jeron D. Sutton, 28, has been charged with murder, a special felony; attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, according to Seneca County Clerk of Courts records.

The grand jury found Sutton had a firearm while allegedly committing aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, murder and attempted murder, his indictment states.

Sutton is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure at 243 W. Lytle St., Fostoria; causing the death of Christopher F. Cavaness Jr.; and attempting to cause the death of Raul G. Badillo Jr., according to his indictment.

He was indicted by a Seneca County grand jury Dec. 19 and was served with the charges by a Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, court records state.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley is to preside over the case.

In October, a man reported two people had broken into his residence at 243 W. Lytle St.

The man reported he and one of the intruders had been shot during a struggle, according to the police department.

According to a search warrant filed in Seneca County Common Pleas Court, Badillo, 30, advised an officer he was upstairs in bed watching Netflix with his girlfriend when the dog began barking downstairs.

He went downstairs, heard the back door kicked open and saw two unknown men in dark clothing with hoods drawn tight run into the kitchen where he was standing, the search warrant states.

He told a police officer he saw the first man was carrying a silver gun with a “cover” on it, and after seeing the gun, he immediately grabbed hold of it and was shot by the second man, it states.

Several rounds were fired during the struggle with the first man, and Badillo eventually was able to gain control and fire two shots into him, according to the search warrant.

Badillo told the officer he tried to shoot at the second man and dropped his gun, and the man fled the house on foot out the back door, the search warrant states.

During the interview with the officer, Badillo admitted to being a marijuana dealer and believed they were there to rob him, possibly for “weed” and money, according to the search warrant.

One of the intruders was dead upon first-responders’ arrival, according to the police department.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Cavaness, 30, of Toledo.

Badillo was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Fostoria Fire Division. He was treated and released, according to the police department.

Toledo Police Department assisted in locating and working with Fostoria Police Department to take Sutton into custody in Toledo.

While law enforcement attempted to arrest Sutton, he allegedly fled from officers through Toledo in a vehicle pursuit, and his vehicle got stuck in a yard, according to a release.

He allegedly took off on foot and was apprehended in the backyard of a residence, it states.

Sutton was being charged through Toledo Police Department with drug abuse and failure to comply with an order of an officer, a Lucas County corrections spokesman said.

