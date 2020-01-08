Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• A caller reported a traffic crash at Van Buren Street address. A private-property crash report would be completed.

• A caller reported another vehicle backed into his sister’s vehicle at a Peeler Drive address. A private-property crash report would be completed.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant from Hancock County at a North Countyline Street address. A relay to the Hancock County Jail was executed with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in Arcadia.

Monday:

• An arrest was made after a North Main Street caller reported a disruptive male. The property manager had a signed form from the male giving up residency.

citations

Monday:

• A warning for equipment was issued at South Poplar and East Center streets.

• An officer attended to a vehicle on South Union Street. A female was advised of parks closing after dark.

thefts

Monday:

• A male at the station reported his vehicle was stolen.

vandalism

Monday:

• An East Lytle Street caller reported damage to her vehicle. Evidence was collected.

• A North Main Street caller reported damage to her vehicle. The report noted an attempted theft.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A male at an Oaklawn Avenue address agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation; his mother would take him.

• An officer took a male and a female to the Seneca County Jail.

• A caller from a West Lytle Street address reported a subject yelling and threatening people. The subject became calm and made no threats toward anyone nor himself. An employee later said the male had attacked another person at the address.

• An officer served a paper at an East South Street address.

• The court took three subjects being held on bond to the station. Two were for Seneca County, one for Wood County.

• A domestic disturbance between two males and a female was reported at a Peeler Drive address. Officers reported the argument was between two parties and did not become physical.

• An officer told a parent at a Peeler Drive address that truancy charges would be filed if a child doesn’t go to school.

• A South Main Street caller said a male was stealing a cell phone belonging to her sister. The phone was returned. Officers reported it was more of a civil issue than criminal. The male left with most of his belongings.

• A subject at the station reported an incident from the morning at a South Poplar Street address. A female at the residence said she was involved in a verbal altercation over “miscommunication” with subjects who arrived in a vehicle. The female was advised to call if the subjects return.

• A door was found open during a building check at a Zeller Road location. The keyholder was contacted and the building was resecured.

• A caller said his mother called him but didn’t say anything. The female at a Hale Drive address said she fell asleep while on the phone and rolled over onto it.

Monday:

• A panic alarm was reported at a Woodward Drive address. The alarm went off accidentally.

• A Summit Street female reported she does not have an account with a specific wireless provider but received a statement for two phones. The female spoke to an officer at the station regarding fraud.

• An officer took a male to the Seneca County Jail.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported at a North Countyline Street address. The occupant said she was applying makeup and did not appear impaired.

• A caller reported six or seven disruptive juveniles in the area of East Tiffin and South Main streets. A pipe a juvenile was using to strike property was recovered. An officer took a juvenile home.

• A follow-up stop was made at a McDougal Street address.

• A request for standby while retrieving property at a Stinchcomb Drive address was made. An officer made no contact at the address.

• A follow-up stop was made at an East Center Street address. An officer advised of options.

Seneca County

thefts

Tuesday:

Monday:

• A caller reported a riding mower was stolen from her father’s property on the 3600 block of North County Road 5.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A caller from the 3800 block of West Township Road reported two males wearing black hoodies were carrying beer while walking east toward Bettsville. A deputy was unable to locate.