By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

A Fostoria man was sentenced to prison after admitting Tuesday afternoon he committed a sex-related crime involving a 14-year-old girl.

Jeremy M. Gillen, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, during a hearing in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff’s courtroom.

He had been accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl Sept. 22, according to court records.

Shuff followed the joint sentence recommendation and sentenced Gillen to 15 months in prison, with credit for 106 days served.

Gillen is eligible for early judicial release, and Seneca County Prosecutor’s Office agreed not to oppose a timely filed motion for judicial release as long as there are no unfavorable reports.

Gillen was classified as a Tier II sex offender.

He is required to register in-person twice annually for 25 years and cannot establish residence within 1,000 feet of a school premises or child-care center.

Gillen apologized before sentencing.