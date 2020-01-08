By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria citizens wishing to know more about the city’s upcoming involvement in aggregational electricity have two opportunities today.

One-hour public hearings on Fostoria’s upcoming connection with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council’s electricity aggregation program are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building’s second-floor conference room.

“Residents can come in and ask any questions about electrical aggregation to the experts from NOPEC,” Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said after Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

During the meeting, council heard second readings of ordinances relating to the city joining NOPEC’s program and following a plan of operation and governance, beginning this year.

Ordinances typically require three readings prior to council passing or rejecting them.

Hellman has said research done by city representatives indicate the NOPEC aggregational plan would result in lowered rates in Fostoria. City residents presently receive electrical service from American Electrical Power. Citizens will be allowed to opt out of the program if they choose.

Residents have had an aggregational gas rate through NOPEC for several years.

Second readings were also given to measures that would amend three sections of the city’s codified ordinances and a resolution to update the Investment by Depository Policy.

A first reading was given to an ordinance to amend the traffic control map and file to remove a traffic light and install four-way stop signs at the intersection of North Union and Thomas streets.

Also Tuesday night:

• West North Street resident Carl Flinders and Assistant City Prosecutor Charles Hall each spoke on a zoning issue in which Flinders pleaded no contest in court and was fined. It was Flinders’ second time before council on the matter and Hall’s first.

• Citizen Paul Allison praised the city’s police and fire divisions in how they handled a health scare he experienced in late December.

• Mayor Eric Keckler reminded those in attendance that Fostoria City Schools first- through sixth-graders would be seeking local and Seneca County recognition by writing essays pursuant to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20. Local honorees will be recognized at 4 p.m. at the municipal building and again at an MLK Day celebration event scheduled for that evening at Faith United Methodist Church in Tiffin. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Tffin event, followed by a ceremony at 7:15 p.m.

• Keckler also gave a reminder that an open house for the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

• City Law Director Stephanie Kiser swore in Council President Steve Kauffman and council members Brian Shaver, Edward Logsdon and Greg Cassidy to their new terms.

• Shaver said the Finance Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m., Jan. 21 at the municipal building, and council member Mike Hopple said the Law and Ordinance Committee will next meet at 8 a.m., Feb. 12 at the municipal building.