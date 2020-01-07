By Vicki Johnson

Staff Writer

Six Seneca County farms were added to Ohio’s list of historic family farms in 2019, increasing the county’s total to 45 farms.

Statewide, the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Historic Family Farms Program (formerly known as Century Farms) registered 106 farms last year that have been owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years, according to information from the office.

The overall total is more than 1,700 farms.

In the decade of 2010-19, program information said 975 historic farms were registered, which was a 26% increase over the program’s first 16 years when 749 farms were registered.

Hancock County was among the top three with new registrations in the last decade with 33 farms. Putnam County had 122 farms registered and Mercer County had 65.

Farms are identified only by last name in the program’s information.

Farms added in Seneca County last year and the years they were founded included: Smith, 1853; DeWald, 1888; Baker-Stover, 1893; Eborg-Stover, 1906; Ritz, 1910; and Steinmetz, 1915.

Hancock County farms added in 2019 included: Krabill-Metzger-Kirian, 1860; Bateson, 1901; Redick-Miller, 1902; Wagner, 1911; Reese, 1918; and Ritter, 1919. Hancock’s total is 46.

Wood County added four farms to its list totaling 51: Moenter, 1846; Schuerman-Fisher, 1869; Rosendale, 1872; and Frobose, 1874.

Other area counties with 2019 additions were one in Crawford County (Campbell, 1908, totaling 22); one in Sandusky County (Lenhart, 1919, totaling 45) and two in Wyandot County (Courtad, 1864, and Richmond, 1905, totaling 27).

Ohio’s Historic Family Farms program was developed in 1993 to honor Ohio’s founding farm families for their contributions to agriculture in Ohio, a news release from the program office said. A farms under same-family ownership for 100 years or more qualify to be designated as a historic family farm.

“In 26 years, we’ve seen this program grow from eight recipients in its inaugural year to nearly 1,800 registered farms today. The level of enthusiasm from farm families receiving their historic designations is indisputable,” said Erin Dillon, program administrator, in the release. “The successes of the Historic Family Farms Program can be solely attributed to families who proudly continue their farming heritage – it’s our duty and honor to acknowledge that perseverance.”

Each family receives a certificate signed by the governor and the Ohio Department of Agriculture director to keep with the farm’s historic documents and to pass down to future generations.

A list of Ohio’s bicentennial, sesquicentennial and century farms is available at agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/markets/resources/historic-family-farms-search.

The program is open to Ohioans who can verify that a currently owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years. For more information, visit agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/markets/ohio-historic-family-farms/, or contact (614) 752-4505 or Erin.Dillon@agri.ohio.gov.

vjohnson@advertiser-tribune.com