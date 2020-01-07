Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• A female was arrested after a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Nichols Street on a warrant from Tiffin. The female posted bond and paid a waiver at the station and was released.

citations

Monday:

• A warning for a traffic-signal violation was issued at South Main and West Tiffin streets.

vandalism

Sunday:

• A North Town Street caller reported one of the keys to her apartment was missing and her daughter was the last person to have her keys. A report was filed.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A request was made for an officer to see if a vehicle was at Spruce and East High streets. The vehicle was located across from a Spruce Street address.

• A caller from a North Town Street address reported her daughter was pounding on the walls and the back door. The daughter also called to reported her mother had put a lock on her shed. The original caller later requested to cancel her earlier call.

• A semi-trailer was reported being parked on the southeast corner of East Lytle and South Main streets, which is a land bank property. The truck was moved and driver advised not to park there any longer, and he said he would not. Pictures were taken before and after the truck moved and would be forwarded to the zoning department.

• A Circle Drive caller reported he received a threatening phone call from someone claiming to be from another country. An officer would attempt to call the number from which the threats came.

• A Glenwood Avenue resident complained of neighbors speeding and screeching tires because they take the curve too fast and they also peel tires down the street. Several young males were advised of the complaint and extra patrol will be done.

• A citizen flagged down an officer on Lakeview Drive and requested extra patrol due to finding used items in the area.

• An employee of a North Countyline Street business reported an abandoned vehicle in a parking lot. An officer saw the car had a flat tire. Tennessee registration and VIN number were located. The officer would check back in 72 hours and if the vehicle causes a problem with trash collection, the business could have the vehicle towed.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at an East Lytle Street address.

• Building checks were done on Park Avenue, North Main Street, Sandusky Street and South Poplar Street, West Lytle Street and South Union Street.

• An alarm was reported at a Sandusky Street address. Everything was found to be fine.

• A suicidal male was reported at an East High Street address. A male was not found at the address.

Sunday:

• An officer attended to a vehicle at a Lakeview Drive address. The owner was advised the parks were closed after dark.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at an East Lytle Street address.

• A Colonial Drive resident reported trash was thrown in her yard each of the last two days.

• A complainant at the station reported she was assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend. Contact with the male could not be made at a Gormley Street address.

• Two loose dogs were reported at East Culbertson and Lynn streets. The Seneca County Dog Warden was contacted. The dogs were released to their owner, who was warned for them being at large and unlicensed.

• A follow-up stop was made at a North Countyline Street address.

• A Davoli Street caller reported juveniles knocking on his windows. An officer advised the juveniles of the complaint and advised them to stop.

Seneca County

accidents

Monday:

• A deputy assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North County Road 5.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A complainant reported her daughter stayed at a West Axline Street address and the people there will not return her belongings. The person who lives at the residence was not home. The complainant was told to call the station later in the afternoon for civil standby.

Sunday:

• A possible impaired driver was reported to be heading east toward West U.S. 224 and South U.S. 23. A deputy was unable to locate.

• A neighbor reported gunfire behind a residence on the 4200 block of West Township Road 54.

• A motorist reported a vehicle traveling erratically and then pulling into an address on the 8100 block of West Township Road 112. The homeowners said they hadn’t been driving for about 90 minutes.

• A male was reported riding a skateboard in the middle of West Ohio 18. A deputy was unable to locate.