By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Two Fostoria residents were displaced from their home due to a cooking fire on a stove Monday evening.

The fire at 945 N. Cheryl Drive was reported about 5 p.m.

Assistant Chief Chris Daniel of Bascom Joint Fire District said the occupants were cooking food and extinguished the grease fire themselves.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived, he said.

Daniel said the stove and wall cabinets were damaged, the hood was heavily damaged and the house had moderate smoke damage.

Firefighters advised the occupants not to stay in the house Monday night due to the smoke, and they had a family member with whom they could stay, he said.

Two adults and a dog live in the house, and the occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene, he said.

No one was hurt, he said.

Daniel estimated the damage, not including smoke damage, at $2,500.

The owner of the property is Landon Major, according to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office’s website.

Personnel from Bascom Joint Fire District, Bascom EMS, NBS Joint Fire District, Fostoria Fire Division and the county’s Echo unit responded.

Washington Township Fire Department had been summoned and was canceled on the way to the scene.

jgosche@advertiser-tribune.com