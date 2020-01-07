MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Willa Shaffer, 2, holds up her Dot painting creation Monday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted STEAM JR, a hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math program that offers experiments and/or experiences geared toward ages 1-4 with a caregiver. The program invited youngsters to learn Dot painting, which works on hand-eye coordination, sequencing skills, developing hand muscles, working on color skills and more. Shaffer first learned how to use the markers by making dots on a sheet of paper before attempting to make dots along the letter “W.” She then selected the circle to work on her hand-eye coordination by placing dots inside of the smaller circles. She practiced her colors by saying which color she wanted and then using that marker to make the dots. She also practiced her counting by counting the number of dots in the circle. The library will host STEAM JR the first Monday of every month at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.