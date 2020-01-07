By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools’ students stepped into a new era Monday morning as they entered the doors of the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building.

As the sun began to rise, students and staff began to arrive for the first day back to school after holiday break. They were greeted by a shining FCS logo, lit up by multiple lights and showcased through large windows at the entrance of the new building.

“It’s an exciting day for Fostoria Junior/Senior High School,” Principal Drew Bauman said Monday. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to walk into a brand new building. It was fun to watch the students being star-struck as they came into the building this morning and see their eyes light up.”

Community members will have the opportunity to view the new building during an open house at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The event, which is open to the public, will allow people to walk through the halls and see the new facility themselves. There will also be music, introductions and light refreshments.

The 123,314-square-foot junior/senior high school building includes two gymnasiums, a cafeteria and an auditorium, a library and four pods of classrooms. Each pod, distinguished by colors —blue, green, yellow and orange — includes classrooms that are divided by walls that can be opened up to create a collaborative learning environment, an extended learning area, a restroom and a teacher workroom.

Classrooms and learning areas are equipped with interactive flat screens as well as a variety of seating options from traditional desks to adjustable high-tops to tables.

The cafeteria/auditorium is also equipped with different seating options, including round tables, booths and high-top tables.

According to Superintendent Andrew Sprang, all of the furniture is mobile, which he said will be beneficial down the road, enabling staff to best organize the spaces suited for the instruction or event.

Another highlight of the facility is the natural light that shines in through multiple windows throughout the entire building.

“It’s more welcoming than the other building and more open,” Jose Garcia, freshman, said.

“The boards are a big improvement from our not-working Smart Boards,” sophomore Christina Maurer added, listing other improvements such as the new carpet, new desks, tables and chairs and all of the space the facility has to offer.

The new building is directly to the north of the former junior/senior high school, atop the former north parking lot.

The district will keep the northern section of the older building, including the commons area, cafeteria, gymnasium, performing arts center and band room. Officials are currently working on organizing furniture to be sold in a second public auction. Once the auction is complete and the items are removed, the abatement and demolition of the southern section of the building — south of the commons — will begin. A new parking lot will be where the building is razed.

Construction crews are working on renovating the former cafeteria and kitchen area into district offices. According to Sprang, the construction and demolition part of the building project should be completed in August.

“We’re getting close,” he said Monday. “I think everyone’s excited. They seemed pretty positive when walking in before break. I think it’s just having patience while we get to know the new spaces and learning where everything is.”

Outside of the new building, the district has begun placing pieces of its past. Cornerstones, engraved pieces and statues from other buildings — including Emerson Junior High School, the old Fostoria High School and more — have been installed between the new building and the older part of the building.

Sprang said a connector will be installed down the road to connect the two buildings together at the south end of the new facility and the northern most part of the 1970 building.

Other pieces of the district’s history will be installed inside the former commons area of the older building, which will become a history of the district’s legacy.

“I’m really excited,” social studies teacher Lex Gedeon said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to grow as a community and to grow as a district and hopefully attract new students and families.”

The Ohio School Facilities Commission is funding 89 percent of the nearly $50 million project — $41,851,085 — leaving the district to pay $9,446,893.

The cost includes partial demolition of most of the junior/senior high school building, which was built in 1970, as well as Riley Elementary School, built in 1955, Longfellow Elementary School, built in 1939, and the former Holmes Elementary School building, also built in 1939.

Included in the project is money for a new 123,314-square-foot junior/senior high school building, the addition of 11,533 square feet of new space to the Fostoria Elementary School building, and new furniture, technology, kitchen supplies, maintenance, and heating and cooling.

Also included in the cost to the district are LFIs, or locally funded initiatives. These include new bleachers in the former high school gymnasium, renovations to the locker rooms, as well as replacing the roof of the elementary building, which was built in 1994.

The construction has put all students on one campus — grades preK-6 at the elementary school and grades 7-12 at the high school.

“When we began in 2015, our goal was to provide a learning environment to prepare our students for the future world that they will go out into once they leave our halls,” Sprang has said. “Today, that is still the goal as the design of the classrooms and the entire building will provide flexibility, allowing students and staff to be project-centered, collaborative, investigatory and able to work outside of the parameters of a typical classroom.”

Sprang and other school officials presented the building proposal to community members in July 2015, stating the facility would attract more student enrollment and could bring in a bigger business population and potential Fostoria residents, as well as provide a better learning environment for students.

School district residents showed their support when the majority voted in favor of a tax levy to help cover the LFI costs. The 3.5-mill, 35-year bond issue was passed in November 2015. The district began collecting taxes in 2016.

Shook Touchstone was awarded the $40.5 million contract to construct the new building, while Garmann Miller & Associates was chosen as the architect for the project.