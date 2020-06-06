Seneca County Commissioners Shayne Thomas (far left), Mike Kerschner (far right) and Anthony Paradiso (second from right) speak with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and Caroline Bick, from Jordan’s staff, Friday afternoon at the commissioners’ office. The roughly 30-minute discussion covered recent federal legislation and how the county has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo provided)

