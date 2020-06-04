Home Trending News Here, kitty, kitty, kitty! Advertisement || Trending News Here, kitty, kitty, kitty! By Review TImes - June 4, 2020 9 Fostoria firefighter Steve Sheehan reaches into a sewer grate on West Lytle Street Wednesday while attempting to rescue a kitten that had fallen in. Workers from the city’s Water and Sewer Department removed the grate to assist in the rescue, which took a total of about two hours, firefighters said. Nearby citizens brought cat food and tuna to help attract the kitten, which a firefighter latched onto in the midsection with a snare, according to firefighters. The family who assisted in the rescue then took the feline into its home. (Photo by Scott Cottos) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Educators team up for virtual run Local News Virus impacting cancer support group Local News Fire damages rural house TRENDING Here, kitty, kitty, kitty! June 4, 2020 Educators team up for virtual run June 4, 2020 Virus impacting cancer support group June 4, 2020