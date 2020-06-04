Fostoria firefighter Steve Sheehan reaches into a sewer grate on West Lytle Street Wednesday while attempting to rescue a kitten that had fallen in. Workers from the city’s Water and Sewer Department removed the grate to assist in the rescue, which took a total of about two hours, firefighters said. Nearby citizens brought cat food and tuna to help attract the kitten, which a firefighter latched onto in the midsection with a snare, according to firefighters. The family who assisted in the rescue then took the feline into its home. (Photo by Scott Cottos)

