New Lakota graduate

By Review TImes - June 2, 2020

Josie Bear walks with her parents Loretta and Eric Bear to receive her diploma at Lakota High School at the drive-in graduation ceremony conducted Sunday afternoon at the school. The ceremony was livestreamed, but can be viewed from the schools social media sites. The 84 graduates were allowed one car each for friends and relatives. (Photo by Scott Scherf / The Review Times)