Home Trending News Raider graduation Advertisement || Trending News Raider graduation By Review TImes - June 1, 2020 11 Alysha Enright, 2020 senior class president at Lakota High School, gives the welcome address at the drive-in graduation ceremony conducted Sunday afternoon at the school’s parking lot. The ceremony was livestreamed, but can be viewed from the school’s social media sites. Graduates were allowed one car each for friends and relatives. (Photo by Scott Scherf / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trending News Coronavirus testing Trending News Protest in Fostoria Local News Fostoria graduates celebrate their day TRENDING Raider graduation June 1, 2020 Coronavirus testing June 1, 2020 Protest in Fostoria June 1, 2020