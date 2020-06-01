Alysha Enright, 2020 senior class president at Lakota High School, gives the welcome address at the drive-in graduation ceremony conducted Sunday afternoon at the school’s parking lot. The ceremony was livestreamed, but can be viewed from the school’s social media sites. Graduates were allowed one car each for friends and relatives. (Photo by Scott Scherf / The Review Times)

