Toledo sculptor Robert Garcia unties his creation, “Heat Wave,” on South Main Street Tuesday morning after bringing it into Fostoria to be put on display for about a year. Garcia’s work and seven other pieces will be on loan to the city through the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau’s participation in the Midwest Sculpture Initiative. The theme for Fostoria’s third year in the program is “uniquely colorful and interactive.” The eight works brought in Tuesday will be on display throughout the downtown area. (Photo by Scott Cottos / The Review Times)

