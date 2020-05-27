Home Trending News New in town Advertisement || Trending News New in town By Review TImes - May 27, 2020 9 Toledo sculptor Robert Garcia unties his creation, “Heat Wave,” on South Main Street Tuesday morning after bringing it into Fostoria to be put on display for about a year. Garcia’s work and seven other pieces will be on loan to the city through the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau’s participation in the Midwest Sculpture Initiative. The theme for Fostoria’s third year in the program is “uniquely colorful and interactive.” The eight works brought in Tuesday will be on display throughout the downtown area. (Photo by Scott Cottos / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trending News Two vehicles collide Local News City’s hospital celebrating 90th Local News Heartstring Melodies keeping music playing TRENDING New in town May 27, 2020 Two vehicles collide May 26, 2020 City’s hospital celebrating 90th May 26, 2020