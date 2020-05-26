A car driven by Nicole Hoffbauer, of Fostoria, is lifted onto a wrecker Saturday after a two-vehicle crash at North Countyline Street and Plaza Drive. Hoffbauer was injured and taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by EMS following the accident. Officers from the Fostoria Police Division at the scene said Hoffbauer was following another vehicle driving north on North Countyline Street before the vehicle in front stopped at a traffic light and the Hoffbauer vehicle crashed into the rear. Hoffbauer was cited for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead, police said. (Photo by Scott Cottos)

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR