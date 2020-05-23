Home Trending News Good Shepherd grads Advertisement || Trending News Good Shepherd grads By Review TImes - May 23, 2020 6 Good Shepherd Home held a graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon for 21 area high-school seniors who have worked at the nursing home through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grads gathered in cap and gown and formed a procession through the home’s halls as their fellow staff members and residents cheered them on. After an invocation by the Rev. Jerry Copeland, graduates were presented with ceremonial certificates and awards. (Photo provided) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News New downtown sculptures arrive Tuesday Local News Remote worship services to remain Local News 2020 Ohio State Fair canceled TRENDING Good Shepherd grads May 23, 2020 New downtown sculptures arrive Tuesday May 23, 2020 Remote worship services to remain May 23, 2020