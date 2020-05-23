Good Shepherd Home held a graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon for 21 area high-school seniors who have worked at the nursing home through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grads gathered in cap and gown and formed a procession through the home’s halls as their fellow staff members and residents cheered them on. After an invocation by the Rev. Jerry Copeland, graduates were presented with ceremonial certificates and awards. (Photo provided)

