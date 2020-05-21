Home Trending News Planting downtown Advertisement || Trending News Planting downtown By Review TImes - May 21, 2020 3 Brittany Tiell of the Fostoria Garden Club plants flowers along Main Street downtown on Tuesday. Tiell was one of several club members who planted at various locations in the city. The city annually buys flowers as a beautification project and the Garden Club does the planting. (Photo by Scott Cottos / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Care facility to honor graduates Local News Restaurants open doors to diners Trending News In remembrance TRENDING Care facility to honor graduates May 21, 2020 Restaurants open doors to diners May 21, 2020 In remembrance May 21, 2020