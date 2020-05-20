Home Trending News High water Advertisement || Trending News High water By Review TImes - May 20, 2020 4 The Fostoria Fire Division used its boat Tuesday morning to help two people escape a vehicle that was caught in high water at Hancock County roads 218 and 23. Fire officials said the location often accumulates water quickly during rainy conditions. The vehicle stalled in the water at the location and was left there after the pair were taken to safety. Washington Township firefighters assisted. (Photo provided) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News City offering restaurants helping hand Trending News Doing his part Local News FHS graduation event scheduled TRENDING City offering restaurants helping hand May 20, 2020 Doing his part May 20, 2020 High water May 20, 2020