Home Trending News Doing his part Advertisement || Trending News Doing his part By Review TImes - May 20, 2020 3 Gavin LaFountaine, 12, the son of Pantry Plus of Seneca County Executive Director Stacy LaFountaine, helps arrange items in the Pantry Plus van during Tuesday morning’s Jam the Van session at the Geary Family YMCA. Jam the Van is a project in which area residents may bring non-perishable food items and other provisions for Pantry Plus and the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen to distribute to those in need. Two more Jam the Van sessions are scheduled for the following times: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Tuesday at Kroger, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 at Save A Lot. (Photo by Scott Cottos / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News City offering restaurants helping hand Trending News High water Local News FHS graduation event scheduled TRENDING City offering restaurants helping hand May 20, 2020 Doing his part May 20, 2020 High water May 20, 2020