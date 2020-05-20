Gavin LaFountaine, 12, the son of Pantry Plus of Seneca County Executive Director Stacy LaFountaine, helps arrange items in the Pantry Plus van during Tuesday morning’s Jam the Van session at the Geary Family YMCA. Jam the Van is a project in which area residents may bring non-perishable food items and other provisions for Pantry Plus and the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen to distribute to those in need. Two more Jam the Van sessions are scheduled for the following times: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Tuesday at Kroger, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 at Save A Lot. (Photo by Scott Cottos / The Review Times)

