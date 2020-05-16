Home Trending News Eggs-cellence in appreciation Advertisement || Trending News Eggs-cellence in appreciation By Review TImes - May 16, 2020 14 Fostoria Elementary School kindergarten teacher Ryan Whipple woke up Wednesday morning to find himself the beneficiary of student Ethan Gay’s appreciation, as the teachers and students have been physically separated by the coronavirus pandemic. Gay “egged” Whipple’s home, with each egg containing a letter that corresponded to a cup. The cups spelled out “I miss you Mr. Whipple,” and inside each cup was a note instructing which package to open. The packages contained a variety of items that Gay picked out specifically for the teacher. Whipple said his favorite was a photo of him with Ethan accompanied by a note from Ethan’s mother, Stacy. Ethan even surprised Whipple further by getting a ride to the teacher’s home to say “hello” as the packages were being opened. Kindergarten sessions in Fostoria will continue through May 29. (Photos provided) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Why not adopt a senior this graduation season? Trending News Community to the rescue Trending News DECA students honored TRENDING Why not adopt a senior this graduation season? May 16, 2020 Community to the rescue May 16, 2020 Eggs-cellence in appreciation May 16, 2020