Whitta Construction Company is working on the final phase of work to correct a problem with the basement of the Glass Heritage Gallery, 109 N. Main St. The Glass Heritage Gallery noticed that water entering the basement was causing erosion of mortar in the foundation, Bill King, president of the Fostoria Ohio Glass Association, said. King expressed gratitude for a campaign resulting in organization and community members raising a sufficient amount of funds to undertake the project. King said Whitta now is completing the final phase of building an exterior wall and installing a drainage tile to empty into a catch basin to carry downspout water away from the building. The Glass Heritage Gallery includes a display of glass manufactured in Fostoria from the late 1890s to the early 1900s. Website fostoriaglass.com has more information regarding the Fostoria Glass Association, which operates the Glass Heritage Gallery. (Photo provided)

