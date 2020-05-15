Home Trending News DECA students honored Advertisement || Trending News DECA students honored By Review TImes - May 15, 2020 9 Fostoria High School seniors (left to right) Grace Cassidy, Kaitlyn Casiano and Nykeshia McDuffey placed fourth at the state DECA competition, which was held online. The students presented a paper about the opening and operation of a new school store at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Because of the pandemic, the state DECA competition was revised to allow students to compete by performing some type of activity and writing a formal paper explaining how the activity was implemented. The three students qualified for the National DECA competition, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo provided) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Youth to Youth gets ready for prime time Trending News Congratulations seniors Trending News Heavy lifting TRENDING DECA students honored May 15, 2020 Youth to Youth gets ready for prime time May 14, 2020 Congratulations seniors May 14, 2020