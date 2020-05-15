Fostoria High School seniors (left to right) Grace Cassidy, Kaitlyn Casiano and Nykeshia McDuffey placed fourth at the state DECA competition, which was held online. The students presented a paper about the opening and operation of a new school store at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Because of the pandemic, the state DECA competition was revised to allow students to compete by performing some type of activity and writing a formal paper explaining how the activity was implemented. The three students qualified for the National DECA competition, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo provided)

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR