Allison Moore, of Bowling Green, a specialist with the Lima unit of the Ohio National Guard, helps load items into vehicles during a food distribution Wednesday at Fostoria Elementary School. The event was a collaboration of the Ohio National Guard, the West Ohio Food Bank of Lima, First Call for Help Fostoria, the United Way of Fostoria, Pantry Plus of Seneca County, the Geary Family YMCA and the Fostoria Police Division. Linda Hamilton, executive director of the West Ohio Food Bank, said 41,000 pounds of food were brought to Fostoria, with about 600 households being served. Another event is scheduled for May 22 at the elementary school. (Photo by Scott Cottos / The Review Times)