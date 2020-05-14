Home Trending News Congratulations seniors Advertisement || Trending News Congratulations seniors By Review TImes - May 14, 2020 7 Arcadia Local Schools are honoring the class of 2020 with a banner on the side of a district school bus, pictured above in front of the high school. Schools are organizing events to honor seniors as traditional graduation ceremonies have been discouraged. Many schools, including Arcadia, are allowing students to walk across the stage with immediate family members in attendance while still maintaining social distancing. A parade of graduates will also take place in Arcadia on Saturday, May 30. (Photo by Scott Scherf / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Youth to Youth gets ready for prime time Trending News Heavy lifting Local News A wide-open Farmers’ Market TRENDING Youth to Youth gets ready for prime time May 14, 2020 Congratulations seniors May 14, 2020 Heavy lifting May 14, 2020