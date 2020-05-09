Home Trending News Crash at the DQ Advertisement || Trending News Crash at the DQ By Review TImes - May 9, 2020 7 Donnie L. Harris III, 34, of Fostoria, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol early Friday morning after a single-car crash ended at the Dairy Queen, 1204 N. Countyline Street. Police said Harris was traveling south on Perrysburg Road toward North Countyline Street when the car left the road, hit a “Welcome to Fostoria” sign at the intersection and then struck a corner of the Dairy Queen. Harris was uninjured. (Photo by M. Leyland Spencer for the Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Fostoria Hospital cancels 90th anniversary celebration Local News Food bank continues to help Local News Going nowhere TRENDING Crash at the DQ May 9, 2020 Fostoria Hospital cancels 90th anniversary celebration May 9, 2020 Food bank continues to help May 9, 2020