Donnie L. Harris III, 34, of Fostoria, was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol early Friday morning after a single-car crash ended at the Dairy Queen, 1204 N. Countyline Street. Police said Harris was traveling south on Perrysburg Road toward North Countyline Street when the car left the road, hit a “Welcome to Fostoria” sign at the intersection and then struck a corner of the Dairy Queen. Harris was uninjured. (Photo by M. Leyland Spencer for the Review Times)

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR