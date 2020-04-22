Home Trending News Parking lot prayer Advertisement || Trending News Parking lot prayer By Review TImes - April 22, 2020 7 The Revs. Bernie Dickson of Fostoria Church of the Nazarene, Jerry Copeland of Bethel Baptist Church and Doug Taylor of St. Wendelin Catholic Church gather at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital during Tuesday’s parking lot prayer. Four Fostoria churches were represented at the event, held in response to the coronavirus, in the lot across Van Buren Street from the hospital. Citizens parked in the lot and remained in their vehicles in the spirit of social distancing as music played and prayers were delivered by the Revs. Dickson, Copeland and Taylor, as well as Sue Echelberry, lay leader at Hope Lutheran Church. (Scott Cottos / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coronavirus Pandemic pinches public purse Coronavirus Spring sports season canceled Coronavirus Shining for seniors TRENDING Parking lot prayer April 22, 2020 Pandemic pinches public purse April 21, 2020 Spring sports season canceled April 21, 2020