EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.
Good Shepherd Home Activities Director Linda Gutierrez, left, and resident Janet Fadley work on coloring a flag for a large community project being spearheaded by Gutierrez. In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to fly the American flag in solidarity, Gutierrez made up a lot of single-sheet coloring pages of the flag and is having residents color them. They will then be placed in the windows of the home. The community is being invited to participate in the project by taking a coloring page from a blue tote located outside the main entrance of the home. When the flag is finished, return it to the tote. Once it has been set aside a few days to ensure there is no possible live coronavirus attached to the sheet(s), they will be posted in the windows as well. (Photo provided)