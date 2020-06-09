Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• A two-vehicle private-property accident was reported at a Lytle Street address.

• A caller reported an older male on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at Sandusky and North Town streets. The person on the bicycle was found to have actually fallen onto the roadway without being struck by a vehicle. The subject walked away.

vandalism

Monday:

• A caller reported that rental property on North Poplar Street had “MCF” spray-painted on it.

• The owner of rental property on East Center Street reported the garage was spray-painted.

Sunday:

• Graffiti was reported at Sandusky Street and Roby Court.

• Graffiti was reported at a North Main Street address.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A caller reported two juveniles, ages 15 and 10, being abandoned by their mother at an East Jackson Street address.

• A subpoena was served at an address on the 4100 block of North U.S. 23.

• A caller reported a male doing burnouts in a vehicle and nearly hitting her vehicle at Findlay and West Lytle streets. An officer was unable to locate.

• A break-in was reported at a West Center Street address. The case is under investigation.

• A North Union Street caller reported someone had cut down her tree. Police learned the city had done so because of several complaints of limbs falling and the lot was found to be owned by the city.

• A South Countyline Street caller reported a suspected bag of marijuana in a parking lot. The item was picked up for disposal.

• A subject at the station asked to speak to an officer about retrieving property after being kicked out of a West Tiffin Street address. He was advised that it was a civil issue.

• A Seneca County parole officer requested a welfare check on a Palmer Street resident having thoughts of self harm. The subject advised that everything was fine and he hadn’t had such thoughts in months.

• A subject was reported knocking on windows at a North Main Street address. The subject was taken to his residence and warned of criminal trespass.

Sunday:

• Business and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A subject reported a shopping cart at a possibly abandoned house on East Tiffin Street, with someone possibly having gained entry through a window. A broken window and unsecured front door were found. The building was secured.

• A possible impaired driver was advised at a North Union Street address. An officer was unable to locate.

• A follow-up stop was made at a West Fremont Street address.

• A suicidal female was reported at a West Center Street address. The female was voluntarily taken to the hospital.

• An East Lytle Street caller reported they had a loose dog that had come onto their porch. The dog’s owner was located and the animal was returned.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported a 7-year-old juvenile missing from a Westhaven Drive address. A parent later located the child.

• A juvenile was reported as throwing rocks from the Center Street underpass/North Town Street. An officer was unable to locate.

• A complainant from South Vine Street reported that his juvenile grandchild was cursing, throwing objects and otherwise acting out. The grandfather was advised of options.

• A male was reported causing a disturbance at a North Countyline Street business. The male was refusing to leave after being told he could not return a necklace without a receipt. Officers advised the male of his options.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A physical fight was reported at an address on the 8700 block of West Ohio 18.