Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant from Hancock County and given an own-recognizance bond after the owner of a West Lytle Street business reported issues with a customer.

• A male wanted on a warrant was taken into custody at a West High Street address and released on own-recognizance bond.

• An intoxicated male at an East Crocker Street address was arrested on warrants and taken to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

citations

Saturday:

• A male was cited for disorderly conduct at an East Crocker Street address after a caller reported he broke a window.

thefts

Saturday:

• A North Countyline Street caller reported a theft.

• A West North Street caller reported property being stolen.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported property missing from his shop.

Friday:

• A bicycle was reported stolen from North Town and East Fremont streets.

vandalism

Sunday:

• The manager of a West High Street business advised of graffiti on the property.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A neighbor reported firecrackers and bottle rockets being shot off at a Bricker Street address. The homeowner was advised of the city ordinance against such activity.

• A South Wood Street caller who lives in Michigan reported issues with the sale of a vehicle. He was told that it was a civil matter.

• An East Tiffin Street caller reported a male having made threatening comments and requested options for a civil protection order. An officer advised the male of the complaint.

• A South Main Street caller advised of property issues.

• A welfare check was requested on a female in a vehicle at North Wood and Sycamore streets. The female was fine; she had just left work and fell asleep in the vehicle.

• A subject in a vehicle on Lakeview Drive was warned for trespassing at parks/reservoirs after dark.

Saturday:

• Officers served as standby as a male retrieved property from a Portage Drive address.

• A caller requested an officer regarding an item found in a North Countyline Street parking lot.

• A caller requested standby while collecting property from a West Tiffin Street address. A female denied having any of the complainant’s property.

• A North Countyline Street caller requested an officer regarding a trash complaint.

• An officer attended to an unoccupied vehicle on South Union Street. A subject was advised of parking hours.

• A physical altercation involving an intoxicated male was reported at an East Jones Street address. It was found to be a verbal argument between a male and a female. The parties were separated and warned for disorderly conduct.

• An East Center Street caller requested an officer regarding a male knocking on the door.

• A disturbance was reported at an East Fremont Street address. A warning for disorderly conduct was issued and an item was collected.

• A dog was reported in a yard at a Walnut Street address. The dog was returned to its owner.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Department advised of a vehicle being driven recklessly southbound on U.S. 23 toward the city. An officer was unable to locate.

• An officer attended to an EMS request for an intoxicated male at a Columbus Avenue address. A second officer was summoned for the subject being combative. The male was taken to the hospital.

• A South Poplar Street caller reported that a vehicle that had earlier been reported as being operated recklessly had returned and almost hit her 2-year-old son. A male told officers he had only driven around the block and had not been drinking. He was given a final warning.

Friday:

• A disturbance between a male and a female was reported at an East Fourth Street address.

• An employee of a West Lytle Street business reported a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle left.

• An East Lytle Street caller reported a vehicle shining headlights into the residence.

• A Portage Drive resident at the station reported a neighbor went to his home with a handgun and he felt threatened.

• A group of vehicles was reported in a parking on Plaza Drive.

• A caller requested civil protection order options.

• A Francis Avenue resident at the station reported a female who is on probation was trying to contact her on a restricted number.

• Standby was requested for a male to retrieve belongings from a West Fremont Street address.

• A juvenile male was reported as throwing rocks at the tracks on East Fremont Street. An officer spoke to the juvenile and parents.

• Two loud noises were reported in the area of South Poplar Street. An officer was unable to locate.

• An employee of an East Lytle Street business reported possible suspicious activity. Officers were unable to locate.

• A report was received of a vehicle being driven recklessly was received, and a subject was stopped at Columbus Avenue and East Tiffin Street. A warning for reckless operation was issued.

• A Lincoln Avenue caller reported two dogs in her yard. The caller then located the dogs’ owner before an officer’s arrival.

Seneca County

thefts

Saturday:

• A male from an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street reported that a juvenile female used someone else’s credit card to purchase products online.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• A male driving north from West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 109 threatened to drive into a tree. When stopped, he advised he was not suicidal and denied making comments.

• Two dirt bikes and a four-wheeler were reported riding in the area of the 6400 block of West Township Road 36.

• A domestic conflict was reported at an address on the 7900 block of West County Road 592. A female said it was verbal only. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.